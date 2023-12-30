Boldly Step Into New Year In Agbada-Inspired Boubou

Agbada inspires boubou is the rave of the season and there is no brtter way to boldly step into the new year than to slay in it. Its expresses hope, confidence and elegance which is all you need in the year 2024. Historically, Agbada was a long gown worn by African men on special occasions or too formal places. But today, this traditional Nigerian style has been adopted by Agbada obsessed women and they are slaying it effortlessly.

The Agbada inspired boubou symbol- ize more than just wealth and status, it is a representation of robust social heritage. The extravagantly comprehensive at the shoulders with embroidered neck or pocket styles in silk gives the wearer a wow factor. The very typical Agbada style is not too mainstream, but it has been redefined in recent times to add a new definition to the technique for women.

Use your sartorial expertise to revolutionize these fabulous Agbada styles according to today’s fashion and trends. Apart from its close association with men, Agbada can be entirely rocked by women in the form of long gowns, tops as well as Aso Ebi styles.

TIPS

The feminine version of Agbada resembles nearly that of men, but the cuts are modified to define the female physique well.

Nowadays, women are beating men when it comes to the trendy Nigerian clothing style Agbada.

Colour is very significant when you are picking your Agbada outfit. If you are wearing the right colour, you are going to cherish your Agbada outfit.

Usually, bright, radiant colors are suitable choices for Agbada outfits.

You can always wear skin fit pair of denim jeans, Yoga pants, or even solid contrasting color leggings with any Agbada-inspired boubou.

You can wear a pair of mid-length heels with your Agbada outfit however, pointed heels look best with Agbada outfits.

Turban Hijab is best to wear any of the African fashion-inspired Agbada outfits.

You need to make certain that the color of the turban hijab should always be in contrast with the tones of the Agbada outfits that you are wearing.