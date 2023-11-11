Bold Statement With Showstopper Lace-up Heels

With lace up heel you can place a show on a standstill mode while calling all the attention to your feet this festive season. The lace up heels trend has been around for a while now, and it’s obviously not going away any time soon.

If you haven’t snapped up a pair of lace up shoes already you are advised to do that right away because that may be all you need to glam up your looks for this weekend’s party. Lace up heel sandals come in many styles that a fashion forward lady will always need in their life and for every occasion you can think of.

Don’t think of lace up shoes as a onetime wear, change up the way you tie your laces and you would practically get yourself whole new shoe. Lace up shoes with killer heels are mega impressive and are such an investment shoe that will enable you to team it with anything in your wardrobe over the party season.

They are also perfect for getting heads turning when you are having drinks with friends. There is no better combo than a tie up lace and a full on statement heel. What else do you ever look for in a shoe? These are so ideal for evening drinks, styled with a simple dress to keep all eyes on the shoes. Everyone will be able to spy the gorgeous details in the best view they deserve.

TIPS

Most styles are made with enough length to wrap round the slimmest part of your ankle a few times.

Do tie a square knot before tying a bow to make sure the knot will stay in place all day.

Opt for boyfriend or wide-leg cropped styles that expose the ankle, so the wrap detail won’t be hidden.

Wear denim lace up heel with your best ankle grazers and a bomber jacket and you’re good to go.

Tie the strings or ribbons while you are sitting down, with your foot flexed, to create maximum tension on the ties so they won’t feel too tight as you are walking.

Wear any length skirt or dress with lace up shoes. Flat styles give shorter, above-the-knee hemlines a playful appeal, while ladylike, midi-hems get a feminine lift from heels.

Don’t try to extend the ties up your calf unless they’re supposed to reach all the way to the knee. Straps that only reach to mid-calf are meant to be tied around the ankle, so they won’t stay up well.

Don’t pair dark-coloured, chunky styles with lightweight fabrics and light colours. This makes an outfit look bottom-heavy and can make feet appears clunky.