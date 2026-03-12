Bold Reforms Steer Economy From Crisis To Stability – CBN

Coordinated reforms jointly undertaken by the monetary and fiscal authorities have stabilised Nigeria’s economy, moving it from a previously crisis-ridden period to the current situation of relative stability.

The measures led to a significant shift in macroeconomic policy, including the floating of the foreign exchange market and the removal of both fuel and electricity subsidies. The Deputy Governor (Economic Policy) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, stated this on Thursday during a panel discussion session organised by Agora Policy Dialogue, an annual stakeholders’ forum on the economy themed: “Sustaining and Deepening Economic Reforms in Nigeria.”

Admitting that the reforms inflicted unintended temporary pains, Abdullahi said the measures were necessary for long-term gains, noting that the new policy direction has created a fragile stability in the economy that must not be taken for granted.

He also reflected on the economic situation prior to the 2023 reforms by the government.

“We were facing a number of issues. Inflation was rising and projected to increase further. We looked at the major drivers and discovered that over the years the CBN’s monetary policy tools had weakened. Today, inflation has declined, including both core and food inflation. Food inflation is now in single digits,” he said.

