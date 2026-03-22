Bold Reforms Earn CBN 2026 Central Bank Of The Year Award

For undertaking bold reforms that stabilise Nigeria’s financial system in 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has won the Central Bank of the Year 2026 award in London.

The award was announced by the Central Banking Awards Committee, as part of the 13th annual Central Banking Awards, which celebrate excellence among central banks across the world.

Nigeria’s economy was in a serious hole by 2023. Economic stagnation and a weakened currency had resulted in the nation declining from being the largest economy in Africa by GDP in 2014 to the fourth largest behind South Africa, Egypt and Algeria.

Inflation spiralled to a higher level, from around 15.4% in November 2021 to 22.4%, and net foreign exchange reserves were depleted, despite the imposition of significant currency controls. The bank failed to honour a backlog of $7 billion in matured FX obligations, and FX liquidity had evaporated.

with a 60% spread between official and parallel rates.

Extensive subsidies, some being paid out by the central bank, and monetary financing had resulted in monetary policy being in an unsustainable

position.

The CBN governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, rolled out a number of reforms which stabilize forex and halted Ways and Means as a financial lifeline support to the fiscal authority.