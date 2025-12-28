New Telegraph

Bold Earrings, Rings, Bangles As Gifts

Bold Earrings, Rings, Bangles As Gifts

It’s still the season of giving. Looking for last minute gifts for the special someone?

Bold chunky earrings, rings and bangles are usually ideal when looking for something that won’t break the bank. Earrings, bangles and rings are bigger in sizes as fashion keeps evolving with time.

In 2024, we saw a few oversized Carribean earrings, big enough to make two or three other earrings if broken down. Presently, it seems other earrings like gold bangles are getting chunkier as well.

A jewellery dealer, Ayo, who was recently spotted wearing an outlandish sparkly and huge earrings, told Sunday Telegraph that bigger earrings are stylish on their own.

She explained that wearing them always draw attention to the person wearing it and we know Nigerians love to be the centre of attraction when they dress up.

‘This is why these earrings, or their jewelleries that come in this size are not going out of style soon.

Aside from being the absolute delight for advert campaign and photo shoots, they are glamorous enough to be the party accessories.

