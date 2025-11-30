Bold, Daring Men In Skirts

Scotland used to be the only country where men boldly wear skirts. This is because skirt is the traditional regalia.

Men in Scotland wear a traditional garment called a Kilt, which is a type of kneelength skirt made of tartan wool.

Fast forward to the just concluded GTCO Fashion Weekend held in Lagos, Nigeria, few men walked the fashion arena wearing skirts.

The men, who graced the prestigious event were more daring and crazy in creating personal style than the women.

Though it’s has not yet become an everyday street style, the men showed women other ways to style skirts. Men’s goal was to outshine the ladies and they did.

Men wearing skirts added to the edgy theme of the fashion weekend. Fashion is indeed an expression.

More so, in fashion, if you can think it, it is possible and can become reality.

One just needs the courage and daring attitude to pull off the odd style.

The skirts were paired with suit jackets and tie, normal collar shirts and other tops meant for men.