Bold colours, confidence, elegance at Imaatu’s ‘season of love collection’

This season of love, Nigerian-Austrian designer, Imaatu, unveiled a campaign and collection that made a bold statement for women, who embrace confidence and elegance.

The campaign tells a story of modern women owning their power and beauty, bringing the collection to life in a way that feels effortless, real and captivating.

The collection itself features stunning silhouettes, rich textures, and bold colours like deep metallic pink and fiery orange. From graceful draping to figure-hugging designs, each outfit is crafted to make you feel powerful, beautiful, and unapologetically yourself. It is not just about fashion, it is about wearing something that elevates your confidence and embodies your essence.

Whether you are dressing up for a romantic evening, celebrating friendships, indulging in self-love, or simply dressing up just because you can, these pieces are designed to turn heads effortlessly.

