Bold Artistic Statement: An Exhibition Of Waste Cans, Turned Art

The Nsukka School of Art, also known as Umu Uli, is a school that can hold it’s own anytime and anyway in the world.

The students and majority of graduates of the Fine and Applied Arts department are professional artists. By professional artists, I mean, studio artists.

The school is located at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State. A serene environment that is conducive for creative work.

Innocent Okoye happens to be a product of this great institution. Not only that he is a practicing artist, he also teaches graphic art, which comprises: publicity design, advertising design, illustration, photography and many others, and his students have benefited greatly from his wealth of knowledge.

For some time now, Okoye has been working with discarded cans, what we call konkom in Nigeria pigin. He didn’t just started using these cans (konkom), overnight.

He first came across it when he encountered this art style at a three-dimensional level. Izuu Muoneme of the National Gallery of Art Enugu, was the first person that he saw using it in two-dimensional form.

So Okoye was inspired because he had been thinking of using a new medium as a form of artistic expression. He found a ready use in this medium which takes up to two or even a month or more to create a work, depending on the size.

As an artist, Okoye has shifted his focus to recycling discarded materials. This ‘meaningless things he ends up making meaningful,’ as he once confessed to me in an interview.

He also uses graphical interpretation, having studied Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Nsukka, specializing in graphics. He is also a product of Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

Okoye holds OND, HND, BA and MA, all in Art. The exhibition is from the 24th of June to 24th of July, 2025, at the National Gallery of Art, Enugu, as a month long event that promises to showcase Okoye at his very best.

Some of the works due for exhibition are: “Three faceless men”, “Famine and hunger”, “Father and son”, “Hawker,” “Sacrifice”, “Maiden”, “Music maker”, “Portraitures of important personalities like Christopher Okigbo, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwo, Emeka Anyaoku”, etc.

“Fatherhood”, is another heart-warming work that shows a doting father that cuddles his daughter, tenderly. The artist is trying to drive home the fact that like mothers, there are ‘fathers’ that are also top players in child rearing.

In “Never again”, another striking work that depicts kwashiorkor mother surrounded by a family that is at the blink of death as a result of suffering from lack of food.

Perhaps, this is a satirical representation of the state of the nation. Though the work is about the people of Biafra during the civil war that took the lives of more than three million people.

In “The Three wisemen”, the use of Uli symbols dominate the work. The semiabstract figures are depicted in yellow, brown and green; with symbols like agwo lagwo (snake walk), okpa okuku (chicken leg), etc.

This work is the African version of the three wisemen from the east that went to herald the birth of Christ. This exhibition by Innocent Okoye is timely and courageous, based on the volume of works that he has created solely for this exhibition.

It is my believe that these works will get the necessary attention and propel the artist to national and international status.