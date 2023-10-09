New Telegraph

Bolanle Raheem: Court Sentences ASP To Death For Murder

On Monday, a Lagos State High Court, sentenced Police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, to death by hanging for killing Barrister Bolanle Raheem.

New Telegraph recalls that Vandi shot Mrs Raheem dead in the presence of her husband while returning from church on Christmas Day last year at a Police checkpoint in Lagos.

The Suspended Police Officer was on Monday, October 9 found guilty of the gruesome killing of Lagos property Lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem.

Delivering its judgment, the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square found Vandi guilty and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Details Later…

