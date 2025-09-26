Bolanle Olukanni, Tee A To Co-host NEClive 2025

NECLive organisers have confirmed that celebrated media personality, Bolanle Olukanni and entertainer, Tee A (Tunde Adewale), will co-host NECLive 2025, scheduled to hold on November 28, 2025, in Lagos.

The duo will bring their signature charisma, wit, and expertise to guide conversations across the conference’s multi-segment format, including keynotes, panel discussions, live performances, Q&As, workshops, and innovation showcases.

Having previously hosted NECLive in 2021 and 2022, Bolanle makes her return to the conference for the third time.

A renowned television host and filmmaker, she is recognised for her work on popular shows such as Project Fame West Africa, The Juice, and Moments with Mo. Beyond her on-screen success, Bolanle is well-respected for her creativity, interview style, and social impact advocacy which have made her one of Africa’s most trusted media voices.

“For over a decade, NECLive has consistently delivered impactful conversations and showcased the best of our industry.

“The organisers have curated a truly great platform and I am happy to be a part of it,” said Bolanle.

Joining her is a veteran event compere, Tee A, who returns to NECLive for a record eighth time. A pioneer in Nigeria’s stand-up comedy scene and a much sought-after corporate event host, Tee A is renowned for his incredible wit, comedic timing, poise, and deep industry knowledge.

The veteran brings his magnetic presence and authentic connection with audiences to the most defining industry gathering of the year. His proven expertise and deep understanding of the creative landscape make him an ideal anchor for NECLive 2025 which holds under the “Powering Africa Through Creative Enterprise” theme.

“It’s always a pleasure to be part of this dream that continues to shape and propel our creative industry ecosystem.

“I’m honoured to host this year’s event, and I look forward to delivering another exceptional experience as we continue this remarkable journey,” Tee A said.