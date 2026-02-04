Bolanle Ninolowo Joins Tinubu’s RTIFN’s Advocacy Group

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign efforts after being appointed the Coordinator for Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN) in Atlanta, United States (US).

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the actor announced he has been appointed as the Atlanta, United States, Coordinator for “Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria,” a prominent pro-Tinubu advocacy group.

Sharing a flyer of his appointment, which featured the logo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and RTIFN, Ninalowo wrote, “Honoured to serve as Coordinator! Atlanta/USA for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

READ ALSO:

He also shared other flyers revealing the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, as the group’s founder-in-chief, and Ahmed Bala as the National Coordinator.

Details from RTIFN’s official Instagram page described the group as a youth-focused movement aimed at connecting Nigerians at home and in the diaspora with accurate information on government activities and achievements under President Tinubu’s administration.

It further revealed that the platform also serves as a hub for creativity, leadership, and innovation, encouraging young Nigerians to take an active role in nation-building.

“This movement stands on a simple but powerful foundation the energy, the innovation, and the resilience of Nigerian youths,” the post reads.

The advocacy group explained its broader mission in a statement shared online, noting that its goal is to bridge the gap between government and citizens.