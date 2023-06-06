New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Arts
  3. Bolanle Ninalowo, others…

Bolanle Ninalowo, others for Customs and Classics Int’l Expo

  • June 6, 2023
  • 2 minute read
Vinkmag ad

Popular actor and social media influencer, Bolanle Ninalowo, has expressed support for the Customs and Classics International Expo scheduled to hold this year at the Landmark Events Center, Victoria Island, on July 14 and 15. Modified and classic cars and bikes from all over the country will feature in the competition to choose the best in paint, rims, modification, restoration and, the biggest prize, “Best in Show”. It is organised by Pinnaclemena Media in collaboration with The Temple Company. In a statement, CEO of Pin- naclemena Media, Ms Diji Shujahi, and the CEO, The Temple Company, Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe, said all Nigerians are invited to this exclusive show, adding that visitors will be expected to pay N3,000, which will enable them get a raffle ticket to win N50 million and 30 gadgets. Also, the founder and publisher of Ladies in Business Magazine Global, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Amb. Adeshola Helen Onadipe, will be in Nigeria during the event to oversee operations and ensure the success of the Customs and Classics Expo. Ninalowo, actor and social media influencer urged his fans to buy one ticket and they will get a second ticket free for a week, as he mentioned on his social media handles.

Read Previous

Ondo communities demand monarchs, infrastructure upgrades
Read Next

Customs seizes 30,000 litres PMS, 12 trucks of foreign rice

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023