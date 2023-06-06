Bolanle Ninalowo, others for Customs and Classics Int’l Expo

Popular actor and social media influencer, Bolanle Ninalowo, has expressed support for the Customs and Classics International Expo scheduled to hold this year at the Landmark Events Center, Victoria Island, on July 14 and 15. Modified and classic cars and bikes from all over the country will feature in the competition to choose the best in paint, rims, modification, restoration and, the biggest prize, “Best in Show”. It is organised by Pinnaclemena Media in collaboration with The Temple Company. In a statement, CEO of Pin- naclemena Media, Ms Diji Shujahi, and the CEO, The Temple Company, Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe, said all Nigerians are invited to this exclusive show, adding that visitors will be expected to pay N3,000, which will enable them get a raffle ticket to win N50 million and 30 gadgets. Also, the founder and publisher of Ladies in Business Magazine Global, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Amb. Adeshola Helen Onadipe, will be in Nigeria during the event to oversee operations and ensure the success of the Customs and Classics Expo. Ninalowo, actor and social media influencer urged his fans to buy one ticket and they will get a second ticket free for a week, as he mentioned on his social media handles.