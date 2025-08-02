Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has confirmed that he recently wrapped a Hollywood film featuring Vivica A. Fox and Blac Chyna.

According to the famous actor, the project marks a significant expansion in his acting journey abroad.

When asked about his reduced visibility in Nollywood, Ninalowo revealed that he took intentional time off to be present in the U.S. with his family, particularly his teenage children. Simultaneously, he used that period to establish his presence in Hollywood.

“I just finished the movie with ‘Vivica Fox’ and “Blac Chyna”… and I have some roles lined up as well,” he shared.

In addition to his acting, Ninalowo is producing a new docu‑style series titled “Maka ti Japa”, set to debut on his Makanaki TV platform. The series follows the life of an “area boy” turned immigrant, bridging gritty street life with American hustle.

“It’s the life of a Naija ‘agbero’ guy that says, look, I can go to America now,” Ninalowo explained.

He positions the character as a representation of resilience and responsibility, contrasting stereotypes about young men from Nigeria’s streets.

The series is a personal passion project; he wants to “speak for the streets” and provide nuanced storytelling from an area boy’s perspective beyond Nigeria’s borders.