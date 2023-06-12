Bolanle Ninalowo Features In ‘Extraction’ Part 2 (Video)

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has got the social media talking following his appearance in an international movie entitled, “Extraction Part 2” with an on-set video.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ninolowo shared a video of himself and crew members of the highly anticipated movie and this has, however, sparked speculation about his role in the blockbuster sequel.

In another short video clip, Ninalowo can be seen on the film set, surrounded by crew members and other cast members.

While the details of his character and the plot of “Extraction Part 2” remain undisclosed, the actor’s presence has created excitement among fans who are eager to see him in action.

Ninalowo, known for his charismatic on-screen performances, has been steadily making a name for himself in the Nigerian film industry.

With numerous successful projects under his belt, his involvement in a high-profile international production like “Extraction Part 2” is seen as a significant milestone in his career.

The “Extraction” franchise, which debuted on Netflix in 2020, gained immense popularity worldwide, thanks to its thrilling action sequences and compelling storyline.

The news of a sequel has been eagerly awaited by fans, and Ninalowo’s participation has added another layer of anticipation to the movie.

