Bolanle Austin-peters Hints On Latest Project, House Of Gaa

Nigerian filmmaker and director, Bolanle Austin-Peters has begun the making of a new movie. This comes after her last successful project ‘Man of God’ which was nominated for the best director and best costume producer awards. It also won the best actress award at the just concluded AMVCA.

She shared a photo on her twitter page, with caption, Back on set! Something special is brewing! Thank God. The movie is said to be based on the life of Bashorun Gaa, the prime minister of the old Oyo empire, who ruled during the reign of Alafin Onisile in the 16th and 17th Centuries.

Bolanle has directed and produced several movies and musicals including 93 days, Bling Lagosian, Man Enough, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens.