Bolaji Wins Silver At Indonesia Para Badminton Tournament

Nigeria’s para badminton star, Eniola Bolaji, pulled out of the POLYTRON Indonesia Para Badminton International 2025 in Solo, Indonesia, on Sunday, yielding the final to world number one, Syakuroh Ikhtiar, in the first set.

Playing in her sixth final of the year, Eniola was poised to add another gold to her growing collection this year, but she retired when the score was at 20-16 in favour of her opponent in the first set.

The world number two suggested that the withdrawal was due to an injury.

“Due to some unforeseen circumstances, I had to retire from the final match after giving it my all. It wasn’t an easy decision, but sometimes our bodies remind us that we’re only human,” she said in a post via X on Sunday.

“I truly appreciate every one of you for the endless love, encouragement, and support it means more than words can express.

I’m praying for a quick recovery and can’t wait to come back stronger, better, and more focused. The journey continues, and the best is yet to come. Thank you for always believing in me.”

Bolaji, 20, is the first African to win a badminton medal at the Olympic Games or the Paralympics. She won bronze in Paris 2024 after beating Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna in straight sets 2-0 (21-9, 21-9).

This year, she has won gold medals at the 2025 Spanish Para Badminton International II in Vitoria, Spain, the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025 in Toledo, Spain, the 2025 British and Irish Para Badminton International in Cardiff, Wales, as well as two other gold medals at the All-Africa Para Badminton Championships in Abia State.

She also won gold at the First Abia International Para Badminton Championships.

For her exploits in the Women’s Singles SL3 category, she has been honoured with the 2024 Africa Women in Badminton Award in recognition of her achievements and journey in para-badminton.