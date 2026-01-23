Actress and filmmaker Bolaji Ogunmola has earned a place among the leading figures in Nigeria’s film industry after being ranked third on the Nigeria Box Office list of the top 10 Nollywood producers for 2025.

The recognition highlights her growing influence behind the scenes as a producer and storyteller, marking a significant milestone in her career. Ogunmola took to Instagram to acknowledge the honour, describing it as a reward for years of hard work, persistence, and faith.

Reflecting on her journey, the actress spoke candidly about the challenges she has faced, including long nights, difficult decisions, professional disappointments, and moments of uncertainty. She noted that each obstacle played a role in shaping her strength and sharpening her purpose within the industry.

Ogunmola expressed pride in how far she has come, stressing that she has no regrets about the choices she made along the way. According to her, the experiences — both good and difficult — have been essential to her growth as a filmmaker.

She also revealed that she sees the achievement not as a peak, but as the beginning of a greater chapter, adding that she remains focused on creating impactful stories and reaching even bigger milestones in the years ahead. Ogunmola further celebrated the strong representation of women among the top producers, describing it as a positive sign for Nollywood’s future.

The latest ranking adds to Ogunmola’s list of accomplishments and reinforces her status as one of the notable creative forces driving contemporary Nigerian cinema.