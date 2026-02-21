Bolaji Ogunmola – Being An Actress Has Deprived Me Of Social Life

…says script, production value attract me to a job.

Curvy Nollywood actress, Bolaji Ogunmola, is a star who knowns her onion in the industry; her acting prowess is quite commendable. Having cut her tooth as an actor at the Royal Arts Academy, Bolaji has grown to become a force to reckon with in the creative industry. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her love for her craft among others.

What excites you most as an actor and what inspires you?

I think the script, the production value, the people involved. There’s something amazing about having people who have your own synergy, that have a goal and a vision. They are all… I mean we all work together because filmmaking is about collaboration.

It’s not one person. So that excites me. I always want to give my 100% to those people. That inspires me so much in my career together with my ability to better myself and the ability to grow as a person Looking at your career from when you started in 2013 you have done pretty well for yourself, you now own your own production company so to say.

But to some extent, perception about the success of female actors in Nollywood is mostly linked to ‘male sponsors,’ what is your take on that? That’s their business. In this life, any woman that is doing well is automatically seen as somebody being sponged.

And it’s not necessarily true… They wouldn’t even look at the number of works; do you understand. Sometimes, you don’t sleep. I can’t remember the last time I actually had a free week free seven days to myself. It has not happened in like four/five months and that’s the truth.

So, it’s a perception. It is the world that we are living in. Some don’t even respect the work that the person puts in. My job is not to convince you that this is it.

My job is to do my own and live my life the way I deem it fit. And I’m good with my conscience. I don’t have any capacity to start explaining. I don’t even want to explain myself to people; there’s no point.

Your career has evolved over the years. Share with us your journey into the industry?

My journey into the movie industry started from church. At the time, after secondary school and while trying to get into the university, we had a drama team in my church and I joined them. It started from there.

Afterwards, I went to the University of Ilorin. I also joined the drama group there. When I came back to Lagos, I attended the Royal House Academy and that was how I started.

Share an unforgettable memory you had on set?

I have had so many unforgettable moments, like meeting people that I watched on TV growing up, and sharing a screen with them is so amazing.

For me, it is a big deal getting to share the screen with the likes of the late Racheal Oniga, Ramsey Nouah and others whom I have adored growing up.

What has the entertainment industry taught you?

The entertainment industry has taught me that there are no permanent friends and enemies, we are all just working and trying to achieve our goals and make some money for our families and have a better life. Also, that anybody can make it, if you put your mind to it, you can make it, if you are consistent, you will have an excellent grade and go for it. You can make it.

If you weren’t into acting, what would you have been doing?

Interestingly I would have been a business owner. I love business a lot, though I’m still a business owner anyway. What would I have been? Maybe a lawyer. Yes. Being a lawyer would have been one of it. I’m sorry I have not even studied anything that is related to arts or law or anything about that.

Would you admit that being in entertainment has affected your lifestyle?

My lifestyle? Well, to me, I don’t think I have a life anymore. I mean, I’m so busy that I don’t even have a social life so to speak. I’m always on the move, always doing stuff. You literally don’t have a life. That’s the honest truth.

There’s this belief that showbiz is no place for decent women who want to build a home and family. What’s your take on this?

I think it’s untrue. It is whatever you are, is what you are. People cannot change what you are. If you are not a family-oriented person, being an actor will not change that, or will not make you a family-oriented person. I think it all boils down to your values, you know growing up, what you believe in.

These are the things that elevate or make you look it. They now make it look like because you are an actor, no. It’s who you are! It’s like having money and you now say because the person has money now, he’s proud. He has always been proud. You know values are things that are innate. It’s something that you have before whatever it is you become.

What is your life’s mantra?

Love people, love yourself, love the world. I think one of the most amazing things I have heard recently is that you are a mirror of what you receive. Whatever you mirror is what you receive.

For me, I try to mirror positivity, happiness, love, joy, so that I will receive that in return. And the most important things in life are not things you can hold on to, there are memories, it is time spent with people that really matters.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion means being comfortable; it is the way you express yourself. I think I dress the way I feel at that time. I am very comfortable, classy, very adventurous with my style also. I wear what I feel happy and comfortable in.