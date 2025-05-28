Bola Stephens And Renaissance Of Nigerian Storytelling

Share

In the days when children sat wide-eyed under the soft glow of the moon or huddled around the family television set, tales of the tortoise and the lion, of wisdom and trickery, echoed through Nigerian homes and hearts.

These stories— rich in rhythm, morals, and metaphor—were more than entertainment. They were vessels of culture, identity, and collective memory.

Today, while the hustle of digital life has drowned out the age-old rhythm of oral tradition, a quiet revolution is rising. At its helm is Bola Stephens, a passionate storyteller who is not only preserving this cultural treasure but reimagining it for global audiences.

Golden Era African storytelling, particularly Nigerian folktales, has always been a blend of performance, wisdom, and communal bonding. Elders, often the custodians of lore, used these tales to teach values, history, and critical thinking.

It was education wrapped in wonder. Television gave this tradition new breath with the legendary “Tales by Moonlight” on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA)—a seminal program that shaped the minds of a generation.

Sitting on mats, children listened to the vibrant tales, narrated with songs, proverbs, and mimicry. It was here that storytelling entered mainstream consciousness, carving out a revered space in Nigeria’s cultural life.

Central to this golden age was Jimi Solanke, a name synonymous with performance storytelling. With his deep voice, theatrical presence, and boundless charisma, Solanke wasn’t just telling stories—he was living them.

His work laid the foundation for storytelling as a respected art form in Nigeria. His influence still ripples through the community, particularly in the work of Bola Stephens, whom he mentored.

A Torchbearer Bola Stephens’ storytelling is both homage and innovation. Having grown up immersed in folktales and inspired by masters like Solanke, she has developed a unique style that marries traditional oral forms with theatrical dynamism.

Whether it’s a full ensemble cast or a single storyteller commanding the stage, her narratives pulse with music, dance, and dramatic flair. This versatility makes her art both accessible and deeply immersive.

Her passion has transcended borders. In 2020, Stephens took Nigerian storytelling to the international stage at the Satyrianna Festival in Brazil(online) where her performance captivated global audiences.

More recently,7th May 2025, she showcased her work at King’s College London, cementing her place as a cultural ambassador for African oral heritage.

She is also collaborating with renowned international storytellers like Funmi Adewole, Ms. Anni Domingo, and Usifu Jalloh—each bringing their own heritage into a shared mission of preserving and evolving global storytelling.

Cultural mpact The decline in storytelling traditions is not without consequence. As screens replace circles and algorithms replace elders, the moral fabric once woven through stories begins to fray. Children, now more globally connected than ever, are at risk of becoming culturally adrift— fluent in tech, yet alien to their roots.

This dearth has created a cultural vacuum, both nationally and internationally. Nigeria, with its vibrant oral traditions, risks losing a vital part of its identity. Storytelling—once a rite of passage, a moral compass, and a source of pride—is fading into nostalgia.

Call for revival But all is not lost. The resurgence of interest in indigenous arts, the establishment of storytelling festivals, and the emergence of talents like Bola Stephens are rekindling the flame.

Through school programs, theatre, digital platforms, and global showcases, storytelling is finding new life. Stephens’ vision is clear: to resuscitate storytelling as both an educational tool and a performance art, using it to build cultural awareness, empathy, and imagination in the next generation.

She believes that the African story must not only be told—it must be performed, experienced, and celebrated. Story continues In every tale Bola Stephens tells, there is an echo of history and a whisper of tomorrow.

She is not just telling stories— she is rebuilding bridges between past and present, tradition and innovation, Nigeria and the world. With passion rooted in heritage and eyes set on the horizon, Stephens is proving that the art of storytelling is far from dying. It is dancing.

It is singing. It is rising again—one performance at a time. For her, “stories are the soul of a people. When we lose them, we lose ourselves. But when we tell them again, we find our way home.”

