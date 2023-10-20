Bola Ige’s Community Laments Abandonment of Roads in Esa Oke Town

Agony

Esa-Oke, an ancient town in Obokun local Gov- ernment area of Osun State, is the hometown of former Governor of Oyo and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, late Bola Ige. Esa-Oke, the host community of Osun State College of Technology, and Adonis American College of Health Technology and Sciences is one of the popular communities in Ijasaland. Apart from the students of these two tertiary institutions, residents of the town are mostly farmers.

There are major roads in the town among which the most popular ones are the road links Imesi Ile, Edemosi, Ila communities. Meanwhile, findings by New Telegraph show that the road links Esa-Oke and Imesi, a major neighboring town together is in a deplorable condition. Findings also revealed that the Imesi-Ile is the hometown of the former popular Head of Ogboni Aborigines, Late Head of Ogboni Aborigines, Oba Adetoyese Olakisan who was killed in an accident while trailing kidnappers of his wives.

Terrible state

Residents of Esa-Oke have lamented the state of the road in the town. The deplorable condition of the road where the popular Adonis American College, Esa- Oke is sited has caused hardship to commuters. Some residents of the town are members of the Tipper Association of Nigeria, Esa-Oke branch, appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to remember the area and repair the roads. They lamented that the road had become a death trap for the motorists, adding that the kidnappers have been taking advantage of the deplorable condition of the road to perpetrate their devilish acts.

Speaking, while patching the road, Chairman, Tipper Association, Esa-Oke branch, Lamidi Taiwo and Mr Olayinka Oladele Asaba decried the bad state of the road, saying “the government should help us fix this road.” “We’re now experiencing hardship. Mechanics who work on our vehicles tell us that the problems we’re having are not about engines but because of the bad condition of our road.

The duo wondered what the fate of students and staff who work in Adonis African American College would be, saying Motorcyclists who playing the road are bitterly complaining due to perpetual road accident. Fielding questions from journalists on the condition of the road, the owner of Naija Cuisines Lounge in Atlanta and Adonis College in Chicago, James Ademiju pleaded for the intervention of the governor who , he described as a listening governor. Ademiju who decried the danger posed by the condition of the road on the students, members of staff and residents of the area said he has been intervening in the patching of the road to make it motorable.

“I am personally pleading for Governor Ademola Adeleke intervention as most frequent users of the road, our students and members of staff may be kidnapped or dead.” He explained that since the establishment of the school, he has been atrive for excellence to make an impact on his community, expressing worry over the deplorable state of the road. “Governor Ademola Adeleke is a listening governor and as a matter of fact his laudable achievements within the short period of time second to none and we are very proud of His Excellency”

Students affected

Students of the tertiary institutions sited in the town have decried the bad condition of the road in the town, saying the road has now become a death trap and the hotspot of kidnappers and armed robbers. The students raised the alarm over the safety of motorists and other road users, especially students of the schools located along that road They, therefore, urged the governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke to consider the people of the town especially, students, saying they knew the governor unlike others would not turn dead hear to the yearning of the people of the town.

Olaide Ajibola, while pleading on behalf of the students recalled many incident that have happened in the area due to the terrible condition of the road. Ajibola recalled how late Oba Ogboni and two other lost their lives while trailing the kidnappers who abducted his wives in Ime-Ile, a neighboring community. He lamented that armed robbers and kidnappers have taken advantage of the poor state of the road to wreak havoc on unsuspecting members of the public.

Indegines reacts

An indigine of the ancient town of Esa-Oke, Michael Daramola said many students of Adonis American College could no longer go to their school due to the several motorcycle accidents along the road. He said apart from that, the place has become hubs for kidnapping, alarming that if nothing is done on the road it would be difficult for anybody to move in or out of the area. Hailing Governor Ademola Adeleke for his laudable achievements within the space of 10 months, Daramola urged the governor to come to their aid by finding solution to the problem.

He lamented that the farmers and other road users could no longer ply the road because of the fear of not being kidnapped. He commended community leaders and founder of Adonis American College of Health Technology and Sciences , James Ademiju over their efforts in patching and maintaining the road. A bike man, Kehinde Olaolu blamed the cost of transportation on the bad road and fuel prices and the bad road. “I don’t like plying this road.

So, if you cannot pay me the amount I charge, I prefer to stay because the road is not even encouraging. It damages our bikes. Fuel price is now costly too.” A woman identified simply as Idowu said she had to abandon her vehicle because of the deplorable state of the road. “The road is spoiling vehicles. I have parked my car at home. I don’t take it out again,” she said.

Our correspondent, who was in the area, observed that the condition of the road was worse Many commuters were seen having a tough time on the road as they moved right and left to avoid the marshy parts and potholes. How Ogboni leader, policeman, one other died trailing kidnappers On April 3, 2023, Head of Ogboni Aborigines, Oba Adetoyese Olakisan was killed in an accident while trailing kidnappers of his wives. Some men invaded the cult leader’s house at Imesi-Ile, Obokun local government area of Osun state early hours and abducted his two wives.

“Oba Olakisan with some other security personnel while travelling on Edemosi – Ila routs, the car, which he drove was involved in an accident. The accident was very fatal, hence, the victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Oba Olakisan eventually died, along with others due to the accident”, the source said. Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the death of the Ogboni leader in an accident.

According to her, the Ogboni leader, the Officer in Charge of Oke-Mesi was in a vehicle with another woman returning from the search of the kidnapped victims. “About the incident related to Oba Ogboni Agbaye, the man and a policeman who is the OC of Imesi- Ile were in a vehicle with one other woman, while they were returning from a search of those that were kidnapped. They had a lone accident. The vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a tree.

Osun college rector

Also on 10th January, 2023, Rector of Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke, Dr Samson Adegoke, narrowly escaped death when his vehicle was reportedly shot at by suspected assassins. According to sources, Adegoke had left Esa Oke for Ilesa town some minutes to 4 pm, when suspected assassins travelling in a Toyota Camry opened fire on his vehicle.

Although Adegoke and his driver escaped unhurt, the vehicle he was travelling in was reportedly badly damaged as a result of the bullets fired into it by the assailants. When contacted, Adegoke confirmed the incident, saying the attack was reported to the police in Ijebu Jesa.