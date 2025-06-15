Bola Atta Mourns Sister’s Passing As Gbenga Daniel Pens Emotional Tribute

Share

The Managing Director, UBA Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta, is mourning the loss of her beloved sister, Nininlola Adesola Ayantuga Adefope, who passed away recently.

Lola, born on 14 September 1962 in London, England, was the daughter of Senator Obafemi Ayantuga and his wife, Ajoke Ayantuga, an accountant.

With a career spanning over three decades in public service, Lola served as Secretary to the Local Government in Lagos State and later as Senior Special Assistant in Ogun State.

Known for her warmth, infectious laughter, and vibrant personality, she was described as the “life and soul of any gathering.”

In a heartfelt tribute, former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who expressed deep sorrow over her passing, recalled her dedication during his administration (2003–2011).

“I received the news of the passing of Lola Adefope with great sadness and pain.” Daniel said

“As Governor, she served as my Special Assistant on Governmental Affairs (Lagos Office), where she proved herself efficient and diligent”

“Her death is a stark reminder of life’s fleeting nature and a great personal loss to me and the nation she served passionately.”

Daniel further prayed for her soul to find eternal rest and for her grieving family to find strength.

A devoted wife and mother, Lola married architect Adebola Adefope in 1992, and their union was blessed with children.

The family has yet to announce funeral arrangements.

