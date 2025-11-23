Boko Haram: Zulum Seeks Divine Intervention

…declares Monday as statewide day for fasting, prayers.

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has declared tomorrow, Monday, November 24, as a statewide day for fasting and prayers for God’s intervention for lasting peace in the state, Northeast and the nation in general.

Zulum in a state broadcast yesterday, said: ” As people of faith, we believe our security strategies must be underpinned by prayers. I hereby, declare Monday 24th, November, 2025 as a statewide day of fasting and prayers for the restoration of peace in the state and the country in general.

On this day, I call upon every resident of Borno State, regardless of faith to join in fasting and prayers for lasting peace in our dear state and country at large. “Consequently, let us devote ourselves to constant prayers, seeking Almighty God’s mercy.

I also use this opportunity to call on you to pray for divine protection against all evil doers, saboteurs and all enemies of peace”, Zulum said.

He assured the people that the state government would continue to invest in the welfare of the security forces, support community based vigilante to pursue dialogue if possible, without compromising the integrity of the state. Zulum said: ” Dear citizens of Borno State, I address you as not just your Governor but as your fellow citizen with profound sense of patriotism, with every confidence, who shares in your anxiety, hope and desire for peaceful and prosperous Borno.. the future of our dear state is brighter than ever.”

“For the past 15 years, Borno State, has been on the global spotlight, owing to the Boko Haram insurgency. This conflict has affected every segment of our society, displacing so many people across all the 27 Local Government Areas and dislocating socio-economic activities and livelihood.

By the will of God, we were able to overcome those horrifying days of insurgency by uniting as one, setting aside differencies of ethnicity, religion and sectionalism”., he further said . He added: “We rally behind our Armed Forces and other security agencies to confront our common enemy, whose aim was to disstabilise our state, the Northeast and the nation as whole. “