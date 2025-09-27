Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Motorists, Kill CJTF, Set Six Vehicles Ablaze

The members of the Boko Haram insurgents have ambushed motorists along the Pulka-Kirawa road, killing one member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), injuring several passengers, and setting six vehicles ablaze.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the incident which occured on Saturday at around 3 pm claimed the life of one CJTF (Name withheld), while many others, including motorists and passengers, sustained injuries.

New Telegraph correspondent further gathered that some victims escaped into the bush, as six of the vehicles loaded with their luggage and food items were set ablaze by the attackers.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the Senator Representing Borno South, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, condemned the attack and called on the military authorities to deploy more troops to safeguard Kirawa and other surrounding communities bordering Gwoza Local Government Area and the Cameroun Republic.

Senator Ndume lamented that since the deadly attack on a Camerounian Military Base in Kirawa, which led to their dislodgement last month, there is no single military presence in Kirawa, stressing that the few resilient hunters, vigilantes and men of the Civilian Joint Task Force are always overwhelmed in safeguarding the area.

Ndume, while appreciating the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of Nigerian troops in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, said the people in Kirawa and other border communities in Gwoza, among others, risked attacks, as they are currently living in perpetual fear without security operatives to safeguard them and their property.

“It is very disheartening that I received a distress call that some armed Boko Haram terrorists laid an ambush on motorists and passengers along the Kirawa-Pulka road yesterday.

“The victims were escorted by a few members of the Civilian Joint Task Force as there is no military escort due to the dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month,” the Senator said.

“Unfortunately, one of our Brave Civilian Joint Task Force members was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the ambush, and many victims are nowhere to be found as I speak. Atleast six vehicles, including two Volkswagen Golf Saloons, a bus, and three trucks were set ablaze during the attack.”, he added.

He said “Let me use this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased Civilian Joint Task Force. May His Soul Rest In Peace as we pray for the injured ones’ quick recovery and safety of those still missing.”

“Let me also appeal to the military authorities to deploy troops, even it is a platoon to safeguard Kirawa and its people, because, my people are now living in perpetual fear since the dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month”. Ndume said. End