…Boko Haram’ll Soon Be Eliminated, Says MNJTF

The Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Saidu Audu yesterday told the Borno State Government that the end of Boko Haram and other non-state armed groups operating in the Lake Chad region was in sight.

Audu gave the assurances during a courtesy visit to Governor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri as part of his familiarisation tour following his assumption of office on November 13, 2025, according to a statement.

He said the visit was to engage the governor, a key stakeholder in the Lake Chad Basin Commission Governors’ Forum, and to appreciate the state government’s consistent support for MNJTF operations.

According to him, the MNJTF has developed a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing the challenges posed by Boko Haram and other non-state actors by taking the fight directly to their enclaves.

The commander assured the state government that the force would operate in line with its grand strategic direction to achieve its mandate of restoring peace and security in the Lake Chad region.