Boko Haram: Reps Probe USAID Over Terrorism Sponsorship Allegations

The House of Representatives has set up a Special Committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations made by a US Congressman, Scott Perry, against the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria.

Consequently, the House has mandated its committees of National Security and Intelligence, Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Inter-Governmental Affairs to investigate the activities of non-government organisations (NGOs) in Nigeria, their real identities, sources of funding, and on what they spend their monies on. This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Inuwa Garba (Gombe).

Presenting the motion, Garba noted with grave concern the recent statement made by Perry, alleging that the United States Agency for International Development (USAD) has been involved in the sponsorship of Boko Haram and other terrorist activities in countries where the different groups operated.

He added that scores of patriotic Nigerians have expressed deep concerns over the activities of these NGOs who traverse the nooks and crannies of Northern Nigeria where the military dare not operate.

In approving the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to engage with the US Government through the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to obtain a formal clarification on this matter. It also urged the media and the general public to remain vigilant and provide useful information that could assist security agencies in their efforts to combat terrorism.

The House subsequently mandated its Committees on Legislative Compliance, National Security and Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Defence to ensure compliance and report back to plenary in four weeks for further legislative action.

