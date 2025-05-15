Boko Haram: Obasanjo Ended It With Strong Political Will- Atiku

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has credited ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo with decisively quelling the early emergence of Boko Haram in 2002, attributing the swift response to a firm display of political will and leadership.

Speaking in Abuja during a stakeholders’ meeting with leaders from the Kogi East Senatorial District, led by former Kogi Deputy Governor Simon Achuba, Atiku recounted how the insurgent group was swiftly suppressed under the Obasanjo administration. The remarks were captured in a video posted on Atiku’s official Facebook page.

“You remember when the Boko Haram started in Yobe? It was actually in 2002. We were in office. The president sent for me. ‘VP, what do we do about this?’ Then I said, ‘Mr President, let’s call the Service Chiefs and give them a deadline. If they can’t put it down, then they should put down their uniform and go away. We will get some other people,’” Atiku narrated.

READ ALSO:

He explained that President Obasanjo immediately summoned the Service Chiefs, issued them with clear marching orders, and within weeks, the security forces suppressed the insurgency in Yobe State. According to Atiku, the threat was eliminated and did not resurface until after their administration left office in 2007.

Atiku used the moment to criticize the handling of Nigeria’s security situation by successive governments, saying the prolonged insurgency and rising insecurity are due to a lack of political will.

“So, I will say there’s a lack of political will on the leaders. When they’re killing your citizens, how can you even eat? They’re killing your citizens and you don’t give a damn; that is the greatest irresponsibility by any political leader, anywhere,” he declared.

Atiku, who served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007, also reaffirmed his commitment to security reform and decisive leadership, suggesting that the country’s deteriorating security climate is a direct result of poor leadership decisions and weak accountability mechanisms.

Share