Boko Haram Now On TikTok – Security Expert

Bulama Bukarti, a security analyst and senior fellow of the Extremism Policy Unit at Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, on Sunday, warned that the activities of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, have started gaining ground on social media platforms like TikTok.

Bukarti who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday said on TikTok, Boko Haram members’ accounts now host live programs and live shows where they propagate Boko Haram’s ideology

This revelation is coming barely one week after the senator for Borno South District, Ali Ndume, lamented that Borno State lost 100 soldiers and 280 civilians to the onslaught carried out by Boko Haram insurgents in six months.

Bukarti, who has researched the extremist group for many years, further disclosed that the terrorists justify the group’s violence by speaking in the Hausa language fielding questions from the audience, and answering comments that are written.

He said, “Right now, when you go on TikTok, you will see Boko Haram members’ accounts. They host live programmes and live shows where they propagate Boko Haram’s ideology.

“They justify the group’s violence, which they do in the Hausa language. They field questions from the audience and answer comments that are written.

“Even this week, there was a Boko Haram member who posted a 10-minute video on TikTok attacking me for speaking up against the escalating violence of the group. But it’s not just that.

“We know that Boko Haram now operates unmanned drones. They surveil military formations in the northeast with unmanned drones.

“What we have seen over the past three months was over seven Boko Haram attacks on super camps, on Nigerian military super camps. In Sabon Gari and lots of other places, they overran the camps.

“They dispersed the military, killed some, captured others and stole weapons, food, medicine and other equipment from those areas and fled into the bush.”

