Boko Haram Kills Two Firewood Scavengers In Gwoza

No fewer than two firewood fetchers were killed by members of the Boko Haram insurgents when they went out to fetch firewood in the Gwoza town of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

confirming the incident to journalists in Maiduguri in a telephone chat on Thursday, the Emir of Gwoza, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta said two of his subjects who went to the bush around Dure/Wala communities were gunned down by suspected members of dreaded.

Boko Haram Terrorists last Tuesday.

The Emir who spoke in an emotion-laden voice, said, “I can confirm to you that some armed terrorists laid ambush on two people who went out to fetch firewood around Dure- Wala communities. We have since recovered their dead bodies and conducted their burial according to their religious rites.”

The royal father said the fresh attack in some communities of Gwoza is worrisome and appealed to the security agencies, especially the military to intensify efforts in combating atrocities perpetrated by terrorists in all nooks and crannies of his domain

It would be recalled that last Monday, 11 people were killed by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists in Chibok communities of Gatamarwa and Tsiha/Shikarkir, and abduction of one lady whose whereabouts is yet unknown.

“While commending the security agencies, Alhaji Timta said, “I want to commend the Government and our security forces for a job well done in tackling the security challenges in Gwoza, especially with the digging of trenches between Gwoza and Mandara Mountains bordering the Cameroun Republic, I want to also use this opportunity to appeal for the exertion of the trenches up to Limankara communities.”

He also thanked his people for their resilience, even as he Prayed to Allah (God) to bring peace in Gwoza, Borno and Nigeria as a whole in this year 2024.