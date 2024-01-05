Boko Haram Kills Five, Injure One In Yobe

No fewer than five civilians and one vigilante group member were slain by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in an attack on Unguwar Kori Kwari in the Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to reports, the terrorists killed two people and shot two more when they broke into the area on Friday at around three in the morning.

Furthermore, an improvised explosive device put by the terrorists claimed the life of a vigilante group member and injured two others.

According to sources, the victims were bound before the terrorists killed them.

As of the time of filling this report, five deceased people’s bodies have been removed and placed at the Yobe Specialist Hospital’s Gaidam mortuary.

In Geidam town, Unguwar Kori is a well-liked hangout for commercial sex workers and alcohol consumers.