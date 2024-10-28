Boko Haram Kills 40 Chadian Troops During Raid

Share

An attack by the jihadist group, Boko Haram on Sunday killed no fewer than 40 Chadian troops near the Nigerian border, prompting an army operation to hunt down the militants.

According to a report, Members of Boko Haram targeted a garrison housing more than 200 Chadian soldiers in the Lake Chad region, an area plagued by various armed groups.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the scene early on Monday and launched an operation to go after the attackers and track them down in their furthest hideouts.

The presidency said in a statement that the attack struck near Ngouboua in the west of the country, tragically leaving about 40 people dead.

The garrison’s unit commander was among the dead, a high-ranking officer said on condition of anonymity.

Around 20 people were also wounded, military sources said.

