Boko Haram Kills 2 in Fresh Attack on Chibok

Boko Haram terrorists, on Tuesday, killed two persons and left many others injured in an attack on Chibok town in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State The town came into the limelight in April 2014 when the insurgents stormed the Government Girls Secondary School and abducted over 300 students. The latest Tuesday attack took place around 7 p.m.

Residents, according to a local, Moses Adamu, ran into the surrounding bushes as the insurgents went on the rampage, shooting, burning houses and looting food items. Adamu said a majority of the residents spent the night in the bushes while some might have found refuge in neighbouring communities. “We are certain that two persons died of the terrorists’ Court Gavel Boko Haram terrorists gunshots, but there could be more which we cannot ascertain yet because those who fled started returning home this afternoon,” he said.

The Borno State Police Command confirmed the attack, saying that it attracted a swift response from a joint team of the military, the police and the local vigilance. “The attack was repelled by the joint effort of the military and the police,” the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth, said. “Unfortunately, two persons were killed – one of the deceased, named Mr. Badi, aged 75, and one Ngule, aged 45, died during the attack. “But the situation has since returned to normal,” Kenneth added.