Boko Haram Kills 17 In Adamawa Community

The Chairman of the Hong Local Government Area in Adamawa State Usman Wa’anganda yesterday confirmed the killing of 17 people in the area by Boko Haram over the past two weeks.

Speaking journalists in Yola, he said 10 hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were killed in Kopre village on Saturday.

Wa’anganda said the insurgents stormed the border community on motorcycles, overpowering local defenders with superior firepower.

He confirmed that the attack left many houses burnt and worsened the fears among residents who have long been living under the threat of repeated assaults.

The chairman said the security situation in Kopre is giving him sleepless nights. He said: “You know Kopre is one of the villages that shares a border with Sambisa Forest, so Boko Haram frequently enters and attacks.”

