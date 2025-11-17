New Telegraph

November 17, 2025
Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters Killed Army General Captured In Borno

Boko Haram and members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have murdered a Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army who was allegedly abducted along Wajuroko, an area of Dambia Local Government Area of Borno state.

It would be recalled that there was a media report alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander, 25 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General M Uba, but it was denied by the Army headquarters.

The insurgents in a press statement issued on the Amaq agency website in Arabic inscription said “Soldiers of the Caliphate kill a ‘brigade commander’ in the Nigerian army after capturing him in a successful operation in northern Nigeria”

“By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate were able to capture a ‘brigade commander’ in the apostate Nigerian army, the day before yesterday, after he fled from an ambush set up by the Mujahideen on Friday near the town of Wajiroko in the (Borno region).

After interrogating him, the Mujahideen killed him with their”, the insurgents said.

