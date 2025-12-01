Boko Haram Invades Borno Community, Kidnaps Two

Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Malari community, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, abducting two residents in the early hours of Monday, December 1.

New Telegraph gathered that the terrorists raided the community at around 12 am on motorcycles and operated for about 30 minutes before facing resistance from men of the Borno State police crack team, who prevented them from completely taking over the town.

Confirming the development, the Borno Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, said no life was lost during the gunfight exchange between police operatives and the insurgents.

He said, “There was an attack around 12 am this morning in Malari, Konduga Local Government Area. The police crack team did a good job by preventing them from invading the town.

“From what I have currently, two men were abducted. I am still doing findings. When concluded, we will make public the comprehensive report”

Daso, however, confirmed that no life was lost in the incident. “On our part, we did not record any deaths and no police officer was injured,” he stated.

Residents who spoke with newsmen described the attack as “coordinated”, saying that many residents fled their homes before the arrival of security teams

“From the information currently circulating in town, more than two persons were kidnapped because while disembarking, they passed through residential homes, which we could not verify yet if they took people along with them from their homes,” the source said.

The incident is coming a few days after troops of Operation Hadin Kai rescued 12 girls who were abducted in Askira-Uba Uba local government area of Borno state

A statement posted on the Army official Facebook page @ HQ Nigerian Army, about the rescued victims, stated that they were abducted on their family’s farmlands

“They were freed on Saturday, 29 November, following a swift, intelligence-led operation by troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the southern Borno axis”, it noted.

The statement listed the rescued victims to include Fatima Shaibu (17), Fatima Umaru (15), Hauwa Abubakar (18), Saliha Muhammed (15), Sadiya Umaru (17), Amira Babel (15), Zara Adamu (17), Nana Shaibu (15), Zainab Musa (18), Zainab Muhammed (17), Jamila Saidu (15) and Hauwa Hamidu (17).