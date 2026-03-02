New Telegraph

March 2, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Boko Haram Insurgents…

Boko Haram Insurgents Reportedly Kill 15 In Borgu LG Attack

At least 15 civilians have been killed following a coordinated attack by the Sadiku faction of Boko Haram on three villages in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The development was disclosed by security analyst Bakatsine, who shared details via his X handle. The assault, which occurred late Saturday night, reportedly targeted Tashan Maje, Saduro, and Runtuwa communities, all under Malale Ward.

According to local sources, the armed men stormed the villages and opened fire on residents, causing panic and chaos. Community members said the attackers operated for an extended period, shooting indiscriminately to disperse villagers before retreating from the area.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Several others were reportedly injured in the attack, while many residents fled to neighboring communities in search of safety. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Kidnapping: Otaru Of Auchi Closes Hausa Market, Abolishes Ransom Payment
Read Next

Gunmen Abduct Father Of Ex-Ebonyi Deputy Gov