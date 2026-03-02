Boko Haram Insurgents Reportedly Kill 15 In Borgu LG Attack

At least 15 civilians have been killed following a coordinated attack by the Sadiku faction of Boko Haram on three villages in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The development was disclosed by security analyst Bakatsine, who shared details via his X handle. The assault, which occurred late Saturday night, reportedly targeted Tashan Maje, Saduro, and Runtuwa communities, all under Malale Ward.

According to local sources, the armed men stormed the villages and opened fire on residents, causing panic and chaos. Community members said the attackers operated for an extended period, shooting indiscriminately to disperse villagers before retreating from the area.

Several others were reportedly injured in the attack, while many residents fled to neighboring communities in search of safety. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.