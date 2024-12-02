Boko Haram Insurgency Reduced By 90% In Borno – Zulum

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that the Federal Government and security agencies have successfully curtailed Boko Haram’s activities by 90% in the North-East region.

Zulum who spoke on Sunday commended the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian military, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and the resilient people of Borno for achieving this significant milestone.

The governor noted that while insurgency has drastically reduced, remnants of Boko Haram fighters still operate in areas such as the fringes of Lake Chad, Sambisa Forest, and the Mandara Hills.

Zulum revealed that recent attacks by insurgents on Chadian soldiers have prompted Chad to launch a decisive offensive against them, adding that many insurgents have relocated to Nigerian territory, particularly in Borno State.

Zulum reflected on the insurgency, which began in 2009, stating that the fight against terrorism has been a long and challenging journey.

Despite this, he expressed optimism that with sustained military operations and regional collaboration involving neighbouring countries like Chad, Niger, Cameroon, and Mali, the region could witness significant improvement within the next two years.

He lauded the Nigerian troops for their tireless efforts and called for continuous support to ensure the complete eradication of terrorism in the North-East.

“Nobody becomes a general without fighting wars,” he said, emphasizing the importance of resilience and commitment in overcoming challenges.

Governor Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of Borno State’s citizens, noting that peace and security are crucial for sustainable development.

He pledged continued collaboration with federal and regional authorities to secure the state and improve the livelihoods of its residents.

