Boko Haram Insurgency: Minister of Defence, service chiefs in Maiduguri

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, Minister of State for Defense, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Lt Gen-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla were in Maiduguri on an assessment visit to North East Operation Hadin Kai to assess the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

Speaking shortly after a closed door meeting with the service chiefs and commanders at the Operation Hadin Kai Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, yesterday, the Minister of Defence, Badaru, said: “We are in the theatre of Operation Hadin Kai to see things for ourselves, develop a strategy and see how we can end insurgency and other crimes across the nation.

“President Bola Tinubu is committed to ending insurgency, banditry, kidnaping and other crimes, that was why he asked us to be here. So we have discussed with the commanders on the field and the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and he told us about the improvement recorded.

“I assured you we have the support of the President. I bring with me greetings and appreciation from the President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Tinubu. He appreciates the sacrifices you have been making to keep the nation safe.”

At the Government House, Maiduguri, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, revealed that the ongoing sustainable onslaught by the military in the fight against terrorists has led to the voluntary surrender of over 160,000 Boko Haram terrorists in the North East of Nigeria.

“The influx of ISWAP and proliferation of light arms from the Sahel region through the porous borders of the Chad Basin countries, especially Borno State, is worrisome,” he said.

And in a related development, suspected Boko Haram members who were riding on camels have ambushed no fewer than 11 local wood-loggers and beheaded them.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

The killings, it was learnt, occurred in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. A reliable source, who works as a member of the vigilante group in the area, availed our correspondent with the information via phone disclosed that the incident occurred on Monday near Bale, a remote village in Damboa LGA. According to the local vigilante source, the dismembered bodies of the victims were recovered at the scene around 5pm.