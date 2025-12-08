Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed reservations concerning the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency that has troubled the nation for 15 years with no end in sight, noting that it has now lasted far longer than the Nigerian Civil War, which ended after 30 months.

Obasanjo cautioned that Nigeria’s struggle with insurgency and banditry will continue unless the military undergoes specialised foreign training, strengthens intelligence gathering and deploys modern technology in its operations.

The former president made this statement on Sunday while speaking virtually on the Toyin Falola Interviews, which also featured Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and former Central Bank Deputy Governor, Dr Kingsley Moghalu, as panellists.

Speaking, Obasanjo argued that Nigeria’s security forces remain primarily trained for “conventional warfare” rather than the asymmetric, guerrilla-style conflicts confronting the country.

He said, “There are four important items, and I hope that those who are in charge, both military, executive, and legislative, know what they are doing.

“First, there is training. There are different types of training. The military is trained for conventional war and static enemies; you plan, you go there, and you deal with it.

“If the people you are dealing with are fleeting targets or living among your people, you will need different types of training to deal with them.

“Among the countries that have done that fairly successfully is Colombia. Should we invite them to train our people? There is no shame in that. It is a specialised type of training.

“There is the equipment. The equipment to fight, including arms and ammunition to fight that type of warfare, is different from the equipment for conventional warfare.

“The third one is intelligence. You need absolute intelligence. Can others trust us with the intelligence that they have? And the fourth one is technology. These four have to come together and do other things internally.

“Then you ask the military to be the one buying equipment. It is not done. The whole thing is an industry. It is an industry.

“Civil war lasted for 30 months. Although we thought it would last for six months. But this fight against insurgents and criminals has lasted for almost 15 years.”

The former military head of state recounted his 2011 visit to Maiduguri, where he sought to understand Boko Haram’s origins, grievances, and leadership. Obasanjo said the insurgents initially refused to engage in negotiations with the federal government.

He said, “When I went to Maiduguri, my aim was to understand what Boko Haram really was. Are these people real? Do they have leaders? What are their grievances?

“Before leaving, I informed the president of my intention. He offered me a plane, but I declined. I told him that the moment I took a government aircraft, I would be seen as a government agent—and once that happened, I would no longer be trusted. So I went on my own. “When I arrived, I discovered they were truly an organised group. I also found that their leader, Mohammed Yusuf, was regarded as a decent man, someone even other clergy members had once recommended. “I asked if they were willing to speak with the government. At first, they said no. When they later agreed to talks, they insisted it could not happen anywhere in Africa. I told them that was impossible; it is an African problem and must be solved in Africa. “I eventually reported everything to the government, but nothing was done. “When they later asked how long they had to wait, I appealed to them: ‘Can you cease fire for 21 days while the government works out how to reach you?’ I stepped out, and the government never made contact with them.”