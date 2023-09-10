Boko Haram Insurgency Cost Borno $6.8bn – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has said that the North-East’s post-insurgency evaluation revealed that Boko Haram attacks cost the Northeast $9 billion, of which Borno State, the insurgency’s epicentre, lost $6.8 billion.

Shettima, a former governor of the state, bemoaned the displacement of several emirs and the consequent lack of an emirate to rule over while speaking in Maiduguri on Saturday during the launch of the North East Development Commission (NEDC’s) palliative distribution for states in the region.

The NEDC’s initiative was part of its efforts to lessen the impact on locals of the termination of fuel subsidies.

Shettima stated that the NEDC was carrying out its responsibility to assist in the rehabilitation and resettlement of insurgency victims while also officially opening the eighth North-East Governors’ Forum meeting at the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri.

He added, “A lot of our emirs here were emirs without emirate. Ten years ago, the palace that Governor Babagana Zulum calls home was under the control of Boko Haram.

“10 years ago, the hometown of the governor of Yobe State was under the grip of Boko Haram. 10 years ago, a chunk of the North-East was under Boko Haram. Maiduguri was effectively encircled apart from Maiduguri/Kano Road which was sporadically attacked by Boko Haram.

While lamenting the challenges of the region Shettima added, “If the North-East was to be treated as a nation, we are poorer than Chad and Niger. But I want to commend our governors, the PDP Governors’ of Bauchi and Adamawa states are the closest to the governor of Borno.”

Dispelling rumour about the NEDC power play that ushered in the new board, where both the Managing Director, Mohammed Goni, and the Chairman, Paul Tarfa, were reappointed, Shettima noted that the two men earned their reappointments, adding, “They left behind N237bn, which is unprecedented in the contemporary history of governance in Nigeria.”

Goni however said the commission was committed to combating hunger in the 110 Local Government Areas in the region, adding, “Today, we are going to donate food and non-food items which cost about N15bn through the Vice-President to all the state governors, 18 senatorial districts, 48 federal constituencies as well as the six states House of Assembly.”