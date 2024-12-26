Boko Haram Funding Allegations: Silence Could Erode Public Confidence, LND Tells FG

Share

The League of Northern Democrats (LND), said the allegations made by the President of Niger Republic, accusing prominent Nigeria government officials, including President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and former Director General of National Intelligent Agency (NIA) Ahmed Rufa’i, in complicity of France, of funding and equipping Boko Haram is weighty enough to be ignored.

The league in a statement by its spokesperson Dr. Ladan Salihu, added that considering the severe impact of Boko Haram’s insurgency on Northern Nigeria, “these claims demand a transparent and immediate response from the Nigerian government to uphold national security and restore public trust.”

According to the statement, the allegations by a sitting president with access to sensitive intelligence and specific information, are too significant to be regarded as mere “international politics.”

It noted “the poor diplomatic relations between Niger on the one hand and France and Nigeria on the other,” adding that “with the current unusually close and intensely personal and governmental relationship between President Tinubu and France, including the signing of bilateral

agreements, there are reasons to believe these accusations.”

The league therefore, called on the Federal Government, and Ahmed Rufa’i and Nuhu Ribadu, “as esteemed northerners and public servants, to provide the nation, especially the North that is bearing the brunt of the insurgency, with concrete, cogent and verifiable evidence refuting or clarifying these allegations.”

It added that their silence could further erode the confidence of the people, most especially northerners.

“The government must clearly articulate its position, ensuring that no Nigerian official is unfairly implicated in activities

undermining our nation’s sovereignty and stability.

“In addition, the LND urges the National Assembly, to, as a matter of national concern, immediately constitute an investigative committee to probe these claims thoroughly.

“This matter transcends diplomatic relations; it touches the core of our national security and collective ?’

“A transparent investigation will not only address the concerns of our citizens but also demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to honest leadership, peace and the preservation of its security, sovereignty and integrity in the international arena.”

