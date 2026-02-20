Boko Haram Collaborator, Drone Supplier, Arrested In N’East

Boko Haram collaborator and drone supplier have been arrested, with insurgents neutralised by troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in coordination with local vigilantes and hunters in Adamawa and Borno States.

The troops of Sector 4 under 28 Task Force Brigade on Thursday, February 19 apprehended a 28-year-old Ismail Muhammed, a terrorist logistics supplier, in the Visik general area of Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

During the operation, an AK-47 magazine, rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, military accoutrements and assorted foodstuffs were recovered from the suspect.

Following the apprehension, the suspect has been kept in custody while further investigation continues.

Also, in a separate operation in Madagali Local Government Area, the troops of Sector 4 neutralised a terrorist commander, Abdullahi Mafa, during ambush operations around the Visik River line.

The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle as well as a loaded magazine from the neutralised terrorist.

Additionally, while acting on further intelligence, the troops arrested at the Madagali Motor Park a 64-year-old Dauda Usman Gubula, who is a terrorist collaborator and drone supplier responsible for supplying drones to the terrorists, which are subsequently locally armed and used by the terrorists against troops.

Two aerial drones, drone accessories and 20 solar power banks were recovered from him.

Similarly, in Sector 2, the troops of Operation HADIN KAI, working with local vigilantes and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), repelled insurgent activity in Ngamdu, Borno State, and neutralised a terrorist informant attempting to breach defensive positions.