October 7, 2025
Boko Haram Causes Pain Under Guise Of Religious Puritanism – Irabor

General Lucky Irabor (rtd), former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has heavily criticised the activities of Boko Haram Insurgents in the Northern region of Nigeria, saying they hide their heinous crime of mass murder under the cloak of religious Puritanism.

According to the retired CDS, Boko Haram is not essentially about a fight for religion, but a war embarked upon by a group of fanatics who used Islam to hide their evil deeds, causing untold pain, devastation and acrimony to Nigerians.

Irabor, who spoke at the launch of a new book titled ‘SCAR: Nigeria’s Journey and Boko Haram Conundrum’, added that the terrorist attacks target both Christians and Muslims.

“Nigerians and the international community must understand that Boko Haram were purveyors of anguish and torment under the cloak of religious puritanism.

“From the onset, their intention was not to defend faith but to unleash mass killings, abductions, and destruction on the populace.

“The destructions were so monumental that one could not comprehend the objectives Boko Haram intended to serve, even if they achieved the so-called caliphate they projected,” he noted.

