Boko Haram Battle: Troops’ Monthly Allowances Raised From N20,000 To N60,000 – Report

The welfare of troops in various theatres of operation across the country has improved significantly in recent times, according to a report yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)’s findings revealed that increased allowances, better feeding arrangements, and a more structured rotation policy are fostering greater satisfaction among frontline troops and boosting their morale to combat insurgency and other security threats.

Soldiers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged noticeable improvements in their welfare packages, particularly in operational allowances and feeding.

According to them, frontline troops now receive operational allowances of up to N60,000 monthly, a marked increase from the N20,000 previously paid. They also disclosed that their ration allowance funds provided for daily feeding had been doubled, and that they have contributed to better nutrition and overall well-being in the field.

”The difference is clear. What we receive now is better than what it used to be. It may not be perfect, but there is improvement,” one soldier said.

Corroborating this, some officers who declined to disclose exact figures confirmed that welfare provisions for troops had been substantially enhanced in recent times. One senior officer noted that operational allowances were now paid uniformly to personnel deployed in combat zones regardless of rank.