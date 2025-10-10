Boko Haram Attacks Borno Military Base, Nine Killed

No fewer than nine people, including soldiers, were reportedly killed when suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack on the military base in Ngamdu in the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

A security source who does not want his name in print said that the terrorist group stormed the military Super Camp in Ngamudu along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road at about 2 am on Friday and opened fire on soldiers on duty.

“Following the attack, this morning motorists were forced to keep off from plying the Maiduguri-Damaturu due to the attack, as many were either asked to return to Danaturu or Mauduguri, ” the source said.

The source added that “The terrorists came around 2 a.m. and started shooting sporadically. The attack lasted for about one hour soldiers and soldiers may have lost their lives. I was told 9 people were killed, mostly soldiers, in the gun duel. Unfortunately, the wounded soldiers have been taken to Damaturu for medical attention.”

He said that the wounded soldiers have been conveyed to Damaturu Specialist Hospital for immediate medical treatment..

The source further said that reinforcement troops from Benisiek and Mainok were where they repelled the attack, and an unspecified number of the terrorists were killed.

At the time of writing the report, there was no official confirmation, as the number of the Bormo state Command public Relations officer, ASP Nahum Daso, and the Spokesman of the theatre Operation Hadin Kai could not be reached.