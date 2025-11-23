On Sunday, Boko Haram fighters stormed a community in Borno State at about 1:15 am on motorcycles, shooting sporadically and forcing people to flee their homes before setting buildings ablaze.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, who confirmed the development in a telephone interview, said there were no casualties.

He said, “On the 23rd of November, at about 1:15 am, unknown gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram invaded Magumeri town, where they burned down some houses and vehicles. However, they did not kill anyone.”

Speakiing further, Daso revealed that order had since been restored, “Normalcy has been restored to the community based on joint efforts of the security agencies,” Daso said.

Further confirming the incident, the Executive Chairman of Magumeri, Abubakar Abdulkadir Yaro, said the assailants sneaked into the town late Saturday night.

READ ALSO:

He said, “The terrorists fled out of the town at about 3:am on Sunday after they were overwhelmed. Unfortunately, they set residential houses and other properties. But no life was lost.”

Yaro, troops, Civilian JTF, hunters and volunteers jointly repelled the attackers.

“Our gallant troops and members of Civilian JTF, Hunters and Volunteers responded to distress calls and successfully repelled the rampaging terrorists,” he said.

He lauded the efforts of security operatives for what he described as a timely and well-coordinated response, noting that “normalcy gradually returns in the town”.

Residents also commended security agencies for their swift intervention.

A resident, Ibrahim Hassan, who witnessed the incident, said the insurgents operated in a coordinated manner.

He said, “From the way they attacked, you can tell that it was coordinated and planned, they came, started chasing people and putting fire into homes, vehicles and shops.

“Many of us were even asleep, it was noise and shout that woke us up before we started scamping for safety.”

Speaking further, he said, “Immediately after the attack, CJTF and other security agencies stormed Magumeri. They stayed with us. They have also reassured us that they will continue surveillance.”

The attack is the latest in a string of assaults on communities across Borno in recent weeks.