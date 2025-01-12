Boko Haram Attack, Two Killed, Church, Houses Burnt In Chibok Village

Share

No fewer than two persons were killed, church and houses were burnt when suspected members of Boko Haram insurgents invaded Bamzir village of Chibok Local Government Area in Borno State.

The insurgents also razed down a church and other residential houses after looking for food crops and livestock without confrontation.

A resident of the area who does not want his name in print revealed that the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, precisely 2:00 am when villagers were still asleep.

Another resident of Bamzir who fled unhurt, Mr. James Ayuba while commenting on the attack, said, ” It was by God’s Grace that we escaped unhurt, but our house was set ablaze completely after the terrorists looted our agricultural produce.

“I am calling on the government and security agencies to take urgent action to address the renewed attacks in Southern Borno. Our people, especially those in Chibok deserve to live in peace and safety, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that they are protected and secured”, he said

The incident came a few days after a similar incident, when some terrorists on 2nd January attacked Njilang village in the same Chibok and wreaked havoc, after displacement of the whole community who are currently taking refuge in safer locations.

It could be recalled that even recently, the Senator Representing Southern, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, which Chibok Council formed part of his constituency lamented over the renewed attacks on communities of Damboa and other local government areas in the state.

All efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso for confirmation proved abortive, as at the filling in this report, his phone was ringing but no reply.

Share

Please follow and like us: