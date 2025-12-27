Boko Haram Attack: Soldiers, Civilians Fear Death In Hong, Adamawa

No fewer than two soldiers and dozens of civilians were reported feared dead following a recent attack in Garaha District of Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Christmas day.

Reports from Garaha District, the home town of former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha indicated that the insurgents numbering in hundreds invaded the town and overpowered the security in place.

Eye witness who spoke with Journalists on condition of anonymity in Hong, said the bandits first invaded Mayo Ladde, under Garaha which borders Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State near Sambisa Forest.

He said troops of the 144 Battalion, the Police and the Civilian JTF were taken unawares as Boko Haram invaded the Garaha Market before killing two soldiers whose bodies were later taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Hong.

However, number of civilian casualties that lost their lives could be ascertained but eyewitnesses said the situation was gravely deplorable as the entire community are enveloped with uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State Police Spokesperson, ASP Yahaya Ngurore who confirmed the attack with our Correspondent Saturday said attack took place Friday night and that security operative are on ground for assessments, adding that the situation has been brought under control.

ASP Ngurore said the “anti terror unit based in Garaha District received several reports of distress calls by 2am yesterday night and the unit in collaboration with the 144 Battalion of the Nigerian Army including JTF responded swiftly to the cries of the people of Garaha but during the attack several lives were lost including that of two soldiers”.

Management of the FMC Hong confirmed to journalist who visited, that some soldiers were taken to the hospital including those injured and those who could not survive the attack and were deprived from visiting Garaha due to the dangerous situation there.

However, efforts to reach the Chairman Hong Local Government Area proved abortive while attempts to also reach the Army Public Relations officer of the 23 Brigade for a statement on the development also proved abortive as calls put to him were rejected.

New Telegraph reports that Garaha which borders Sambisa Forest have been unfortunately a target of the insurgents for several years due to its proximity.