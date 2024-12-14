Boko Haram attack prepared me for future challenges –Yusufu

Share

Alhaji Yusufu, is from Gavva village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State in North East of Nigeria. He is a 25-year-old who saw the good, the bad and the ugly side of life. He escaped from Boko Haram slaughter room after watching his siblings and other young men and women killed like cows. Through divine intervention, Yusufu, is now a first class degree holder in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State courtesy of ‘EDO IDP.’ In this exclusive interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on his experiences in captivity of Boko Haram, his escape from death, his journey from Gavva village in Borno State to Uhogua Home for the Needy (EdoIDP), and how God used Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, to make him a first class graduate after all hope of survival was gone. Excerpts:

Do you still have parents, and how old were you when Boko Haram insurgents struck in your village?

Yes, my parents are alive. We had a bitter experience when Boko Haram insurgents descended on us in Borno State. I was in primary school then, but I can still recall the experiences we had with them. They came to our village in the midnight when everybody had gone to bed. They came into our compound and in the pro- cess of trying to escape, my grand mother was brutally killed in cold blood. My father and mother escaped, leaving my siblings and I at the mercy of God. Every one of us ran for our dear lives seeing death staring at us. We went our different ways.

Could you tell us how you found your way to the Home for the Needy in Uhogua, Edo State?

Boko Haram insurgency actually started in my village in 2013, when I escaped from them, I ran to another local government area that was much safer and I started school there but it was a boarding school and they wrote a letter to the school au- thorities that they are coming to attack us, so the school authorities advised that we should vacate the school. At that point in time, another struggle started, from there I went to Adamawa State, we stayed a few weeks in Adamawa trying to study the situation, from there we moved to Jos and stayed in one camp, there was nothing in that camp, there was always issues be- tween Christians and Muslims and it was not safe for us. So I now heard that there is an organised IDP camp in Edo State. My father returned from his hiding place and came to Jos to see us, so he made inquiries and got a positive answer about the place, he took us there. Our aim of going there was just for us to find a place to stay for some time, but I was shocked when we got there and discovered that the place was good, the school and everything that could x make one comfortable. So they interviewed me and admitted me into the school with- out paying fees. From that moment I felt I had found a home again. I was already in Senior Secondary Two, in my village Gavva, before the insurgent, but coming to Edo State, I had to go back to SS1 because I had a break. I didn’t mind, all I wanted was to have my secondary school completed.

Was any of your relatives killed during the attack on your village?

When the thing happened, we were all running for our dear lives; they succeeded in killing my grandma, and so many people that I know very well.

You finally escaped death at the hands of Boko Haram, how did that make you feel?

I was unconscious for days, no water, no food, nobody to talk to. It was actually a horrifying experience, that I’m alive to tell the story today is by the grace of God.

In all of this, will you say that Boko Haram insurgents shaped your life, or do you see it as a blessing or curse, because if your village was not attacked may be you wouldn’t have had the opportunity of being a first class graduate courtesy of Edo IDP. So what’s your take on this?

Well, I really don’t know where to begin from; in the first place I want to thank our Big Daddy Pastor Solomon Folorunsho for all he has done for us. When I escaped from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, I lost hope about everything, there was no hope of surviving again be- cause I thought it was all over for me. In 2016, when I finished SS2, our pastor was teaching us, he said we should have some experience before going to university. I wrote NECO exams after finishing SS2, I made seven credits Maths and English inclusive. So, in SS 3, I wrote WAEC and made it again. Pastor kept on encouraging us, paying our fees, doing everything to keep body and soul going. Trying to make us forget the past and move on. I wrote JAMB and I got 236 in JAMB, from there I got admitted into Ahmadu Bello Univer- sity Zaira. Right from 100 level, the first thing that came to my mind was ‘how can I make this pastor happy since he has given everything forcus to go to school?’ So I was very seri- ous with my studies, my target was a first class. I started with 4.7 in hundred level, I was not happy with it, so I studied harder, did everything to break the existing record. I finished four hundred level with 4.81 and I told myself there is still more to do. So to God be the Glory at the end, I made it with first class and best graduating student in the department.

What is your advice to the 300 hundred IDP students who are in various Nigerian universities studying various courses?

They should always be themselves, they shouldn’t allow the situation in the country weigh them down, they should remember where they are coming from. They should make our pastor that is sponsoring us hap- py, because when he sees you doing well he is happy to do more. Let me say this, over 5,000 people in Uhogua IDP, had lost hope until they encountered Pastor Folorunsho. Our being alive today is divine. So they must continue to do things that will make their lives great. In our country currently, you can hardly find persons like Pastor Folorunsho. He is a real man of God sent on a mission to help the less privileged in the society. I know God will keep him alive for us. He is doing a wonderful job and should be supported by Nigerian government.

How did your parents feel when they heard you made a first class?

They were very happy because they didn’t expect something like this after what they went through. If I was still in Borno State may be this opportunity wouldn’t have come my way. Right now people in my village are call- ing me to come that they want to kill a cow to celebrate my academic excellence. So, it’s good to be focused in everything that you find yourself doing.

What do you say to Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, the man God has used to bring your dreams to reality?

Words are not enough to express our gratitude, he has done well, he is a father indeed. He should expect more first class graduates from Edo IDPs camp. This place has turned into a reservoir of knowledge. I’m so happy. The road was actually rough, but thank God for where I’m today.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"