Boko Haram Attack Military Bases In Borno, Yobe 

Suspected members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have launched coordinated attacks on military bases in Mafa, Ajiri, Dikwa, and Marte towns in Borno State.

New Telegraph, reports that in Mafa and Dikwa, the insurgents attacked the military bases, burning down several buildings and setting ablaze multiple trucks loaded with goods within Mafa town.

A truck driver, Abubakar Ali, told our correspondent that the insurgents stormed the town around 11 p.m., launched an attack on the military base, looted several trucks, and later set them on fire.

At the same time, another group of insurgents attacked the military base in Dikwa, where they also destroyed some buildings within the premises.

Our correspondent, who was part of the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, reports that it took the convoy over two hours to arrive in Dikwa—a journey of less than 60 kilometres—due to clearance operations on unexploded Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the route.

It was further gathered that a military vehicle stepped on an IED during the movement, resulting in injuries to some soldiers, while one person was confirmed dead.

Governor Zulum was in Dikwa and Mafa to sympathize with the military and residents, as well as to assess the level of destruction caused by the attack.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said troops successfully repelled the terrorists’ attacks in Mafa, Dikwa, Gubio, and Katarko towns across Borno and Yobe States.

The statement read:

“The troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), with renewed vigour, successfully defeated terrorist attacks on multiple locations across the Joint Operations Area in the early hours of today, 23 October 2025.”

“Between midnight and 0400 hours, the terrorists launched coordinated assaults on troops’ positions in Dikwa, Mafa, Gajibo, and Katarko—situated in Sector 1 (Borno State) and Sector 2 (Yobe State) respectively. In all instances, troops stood firm, fought gallantly and professionally repelled the attacks, dealing the terrorists a heavy, decisive, and bloody blow,” the statement said.

Lt. Col. Uba added that the coordinated response was supported by air platforms of the Air Component Command of OPHK.

“The precision strikes, coupled with enhanced battlefield awareness provided by Theatre Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, gave troops additional leverage and impetus to respond with overwhelming and lethal force.”

The statement further revealed that the combined ground and air operations resulted in the neutralization of over 50 terrorists across all the affected locations. Troops also recovered 38 AK-47 rifles, 7 PKT machine guns, 5 RPG tubes, 2 GPMGs, and several hand grenades, along with thousands of assorted rounds of ammunition. Additionally, more than 70 wounded terrorists are being pursued by ground troops supported by the Air Component.

Intelligence, according to the statement, indicated that the terrorists who attacked Dikwa and Gajibo manoeuvred from the Cameroon axis, while those that attacked Katarko emerged from the Timbuktu Triangle, a known terrorist enclave.

Lt. Col. Uba noted that some gallant troops were wounded in action but are in stable condition. Some vehicles and buildings were also gutted by fire from the terrorists’ armed drones and RPG fire during the battle—particularly in Mafa and Dikwa, where parts of the defences were momentarily breached.

The spokesman added that the Military High Command commended the gallantry, doggedness, and renewed charge of the troops.

“Their steadfast performance once again reaffirms the military’s unwavering resolve and capacity to defend the nation’s territorial integrity against all threats, especially with the introduction of more boots and critical combat enablers into the Theatre,” the statement concluded.