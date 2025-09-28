Boko Haram ambush motorists, kill CJTF, set 6 vehicles ablaze

Boko Haram insurgents ambushed motorists along Pulka- Kirawa road in Borno State and killed one member of Civilization Joint Task Force (CJTF), injured several passengers and set ablaze six vehicles.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the Senator Representing Bormo South, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, condemned the attack and called on the military authorities to deploy more troops, to safeguard Kirawa and other surrounding communities bordering Gwoza Local Government Area and Cameroun Republic.

The ambush along Kirawa-Pulka road, which was said to have occurred on Friday at about 3pm, claimed the life of one Civilian Joint Task Force (Name withheld), while many others, including motorists and passengers sustained injuries.

Our correspondent gathered that some victims escaped into the bush, as six of the vehicles loaded with their luggage and food items were set ablaze by the attackers.

Senator Ndume on lamented that since the deadly attack on a Camerounian Military Base in Kirawa, which led to their dislodgement last month, there is no single military presence in Kirawa, stressing that, the only few resilient hunters, vigilantes and men of the Civilian Joint Task Force were always overwhelmed in safeguarding the area.

Ndume, while appreciating the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of Nigerian troops in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, however said, the people in Kirawa and other border communities in Gwoza among others risked attacks, as they were currently living in perpetual fear without security operatives to safeguard them and their property.

“It is very disheartening that I received a distress call that some armed Boko Haram terrorists laid ambush on motorists and passengers along Kirawa-Pulka road yesterday. The victims were escorted by few members of Civilian Joint Task Force as there were no military escort due to dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month,” the Senator said.

“Unfortunately, one of our Brave Civilian Joint Task Force was killed during exchange of gunfire in the ambush, many victims are nowhere to be found as I speak. At least six vehicles, including two Golf Volkswagen Saloon, a bus, and three trucks were set ablaze during the attack.”, he added.

He said “Let me use this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased Civilian Joint Task Force. May his soul rest in peace as we pray for the injured ones quick recovery and safety of those still missing.”

“Let me also appeal to the military authorities to deploy troops, even it is a platoon to safeguard Kirawa and its people, because, my people are now living in perpetual fear since dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month”. Ndume said.

